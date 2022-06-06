Mobile farmers market kicks off in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York Fresh Food Farms kicked off it's 2022 mobile produce market at Carriage Works in West York on Monday.
The mobile produce market is a farmers market on wheels.
The market brings high quality, affordable, farm fresh produce to under-served and food insecure neighborhoods.
York Fresh Food Farms said the mobile produce market is an important step towards achieving their goals of providing nutritious, organically grown produce to people in York County.
"We bring everything here just to get everybody affordable produce because the thing is now especially because of COVID everything is there but it is so expensive because of the shipping and we're having shipping issues so its just best to get produce at your local farmer at this point because you're literally paying zero travel dollars to get food on your plate," said Assistant Farm Manager Alyssa Dalton
The Mobile Produce Market operates from June through the first week in November.