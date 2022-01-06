Milo's Tea Company aims to make a difference in Harrisburg

Milo's Tea Company provided a surprise free lunch to teachers in the Harrisburg School District.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Teachers in the Harrisburg School District received a free lunch on Wednesday in appreciation of their service in education.

Milo's Tea Company honored education staff by dropping off complimentary lunches and carafes of the company's famous sweet tea to the district's eleven elementary, middle and high schools and its new virtual learning academy.

"The work that these teachers are doing is often thankless and trying, especially considering the past few years, and it just needed to be done and we needed to say thank you," Hannah Downing, communications specialist for Milo's tea company, said.

Teachers, administrators, and staff were recognized for their hard work and dedication throughout yet another school year that was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.