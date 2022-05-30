Jewish community memorial in York honors those lost in war

This gathering was part of a two day commemoration for the Jewish men and women who passed serving our country.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Members of the Jewish Community of York gathered for a memorial service at South Hill Hebrew Cemetery.

This gathering was part of a two day commemoration for the Jewish men and women who passed serving our country.

With the help of the York Jewish Community Center, it began earlier this week with a flag laying ceremony and ended on Sunday with a reading of the names of those buried here and abroad.

The events are meant to remind the public of the heroic acts and dedication of those veterans resting at South Hill.

"It's right that we remember, on this memorial day, our fathers and grandfathers and great grandfathers who are here and have served our country," said Chaplain Leon Janus. "And that's why we do this. It's a wonderful thing to be able to bring people together."