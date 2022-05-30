A snapshot of Memorial Day in south central Pennsylvania

FOX43 visited events in York and Cumberland Counties.

Throughout south central Pennsylvania, people spent Memorial Day honoring those in the Armed Services who lost their lives.

Back for the first time in three years, the 103rd Annual Memorial Parade of Camp Hill rolled through town.

The Cumberland County parade brought plenty of floats and musical acts for guests to enjoy like the Ramblin Ramparts, Dixieland Band and Funktion.

Plenty of folks got out and braved the sun and heat this morning, and some young parade goers even walked away with candy in their pockets.

Organizers say it's been a long time coming for the event, which is something near and dear to many Camp Hill residents.

"Camp Hill loves this parade," said Camp Hill Borough Recreational Director Audrey Logar. "Everybody's excited – and so am I – and it's just great to honor those who've served and are serving now."

After the parade, many gathered at Willow Park and enjoyed music provided by the Camp Hill High School Jazz Band.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people came out to pay their respects and remember veterans at the Veterans Memorial Gold Star Healing & Peace Garden in York.

The ceremony included an honoring of George A. Wood Junior, who was York County's only African American soldier killed in action in World War I.

His great nephew, William Armstrong, received a Purple Heart and a proclamation from the County Commissioners on his behalf.

Armstrong says freedom isn't free, and that seeing so many people out on Memorial Day is what this country is all about.

"The outpouring today is a testimony to the fact that people have a reason to come out and celebrate today," he said.

Monday's event was the 10th anniversary of Memorial Day celebrations at the Veterans Memorial Gold Star Healing & Peace Garden.

The program featured music and hymns and concluded with a wreath laying ceremony.

The Veterans Memorial Gold Star Healing & Peace Garden also teamed up with the York County Department of Veterans Affairs to celebrate Memorial Day.

The organizations hosted a 5k race, a nine-mile run and a color guard and Purple Heart ceremony.

The 5k race took runners up and around Memorial Park in York, and the nine-mile "Tour de Memorials" took runners past every war memorial in the city.

Organizers say this event is meant to always remember those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

“It's because of the brave, we are the home of the free," said Gold Star Healing and Peace Garden Chair Susan Byrnes. "And that's what you're feeling here today. You're feeling the joy of being free and the joy of being able to join in a run like this."