Reconstructed bridge connects Lancaster County's rail trail system

Manor Township's bridge project has been in the works for more than a decade and is now open to the public.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Manor Township unveiled a reconstructed bridge linking two sections of the 28-mile Enola Low Grade Rail Trail on Thursday, June 2.

Plans to convert the 117-year-old Safe Harbor trestle bridge have been in progress for over a decade. Now that the bridge is complete, it is expected to be a major draw for visitors.

"We know that people are going to come from all over the country just to step foot on this bridge," Ryan Strohecker, township manager for Manor Township, said via a press release.

The 0.3-mile bridge connects Manor and Conestoga townships. Without the bridge, there is no easy way for visitors to travel between the two sections of the trail.

The project was partially funded by Manor Township, as well as both the state and federal governments. In total, the undertaking cost $9 million. $808,000 of these funds were raised privately by Manor Township.

"This bridge really represents a national treasure for our area, so for Manor Township, it’s a real sense of pride that we were able to be part of this... this is much bigger than Manor Township," Strohecker said. "This is going to extend beyond our state and across the country."

The bridge boasts scenic views along the Susquehanna River. Binoculars across the quarter-mile stretch will focus on the water and the wildlife. There are also six glass panels placed throughout, allowing visitors to peer down at the structure below.