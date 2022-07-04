Lancaster County police department collects supplies for Ukraine

MANHEIM, Pa. — Manheim Township Police Officers are teaming up with Wayne's Towing of East Petersburg, Lancaster County to gather supplies and aid for displaced Ukrainians and active military members there.
The "Fill The Truck" event will be taking place Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m., during which community members can bring donations.
Officials say they will be collecting everything from urgent military items to humanitarian aid goods.
“Shampoo, conditioner, soaps, toothpaste, toothbrushes, anything for hygiene," said Michele Klinger. "In addition, we are looking for some dry food products baby food diapers for children.”
Manheim Township Police Officers will be on hand to help load donations into the truck.
All the items will then be turned over to the saint Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church to facilitate donation.
Humanitarian items needed:
- Diapers (all sizes)
- Wet baby wipes
- All types of baby food
- All types of dry food
- Hygiene items (adult, kids, and babies)
- New underwear (male, kids, female)
- New socks (male, kids, female)
- Baby Diaper rash cream
- Bandages
- Medicine adults and kids (diarrhea , Tylenol, ibuprofen, eye drops, ear drops, allergy, hydrocortisone cream, gauze pads, aspirin, antibacterial ointment)
- All types of baby swaddle.
- Mouthpiece for giving CPR.
Urgent military items needed:
- Two-Way Radio
- Emergency Trauma Kit GEN-II.
- North American Rescue HyFin Vent Chest Seal
- Emergency Trauma Kit
- Knee Protection Pad
- Burn shield
- Tactical Vest
- Binoculars
- Combat Tourniquet
- Triple Antibiotics
- Bulletproof Vest Level 4+
- Tactical gloves
- Tactical boots
- Protein bars
Two additional collection locations will be open leading up to the event;
Manheim Township Police Department
1825 Municipal Drive Lancaster, Pa 17601
Donations are being accepted from Monday, April 4, 2022 - Friday, April 15, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Wayne’s Towing
5199 Main Street East Petersburg, Pa 17520
Donations are being accepted from Monday, April 4, 2022 – Friday, April, 15, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.