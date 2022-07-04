Lancaster County police department collects supplies for Ukraine

Officials say they will be collecting everything from urgent military items to humanitarian aid goods.

MANHEIM, Pa. — Manheim Township Police Officers are teaming up with Wayne's Towing of East Petersburg, Lancaster County to gather supplies and aid for displaced Ukrainians and active military members there.

The "Fill The Truck" event will be taking place Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m., during which community members can bring donations.

Officials say they will be collecting everything from urgent military items to humanitarian aid goods.

“Shampoo, conditioner, soaps, toothpaste, toothbrushes, anything for hygiene," said Michele Klinger. "In addition, we are looking for some dry food products baby food diapers for children.”

Manheim Township Police Officers will be on hand to help load donations into the truck.

All the items will then be turned over to the saint Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church to facilitate donation.

Humanitarian items needed:

Diapers (all sizes)

Wet baby wipes

All types of baby food

All types of dry food

Hygiene items (adult, kids, and babies)

New underwear (male, kids, female)

New socks (male, kids, female)

Baby Diaper rash cream

Bandages

Medicine adults and kids (diarrhea , Tylenol, ibuprofen, eye drops, ear drops, allergy, hydrocortisone cream, gauze pads, aspirin, antibacterial ointment)

All types of baby swaddle.

Mouthpiece for giving CPR.

Urgent military items needed:

Two-Way Radio

Emergency Trauma Kit GEN-II.

North American Rescue HyFin Vent Chest Seal

Emergency Trauma Kit

Knee Protection Pad

Burn shield

Tactical Vest

Binoculars

Combat Tourniquet

Triple Antibiotics

Bulletproof Vest Level 4+

Tactical gloves

Tactical boots

Protein bars

Two additional collection locations will be open leading up to the event;

Manheim Township Police Department

1825 Municipal Drive Lancaster, Pa 17601

Donations are being accepted from Monday, April 4, 2022 - Friday, April 15, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wayne’s Towing

5199 Main Street East Petersburg, Pa 17520