Annual Make-A-Wish Mother's Day Truck Convoy back in action

The event was back in full force in Lancaster County on Sunday, after two years of scaled back celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — More than 500 truckers from across the nation came together Sunday for the 33rd annual Make-A-Wish Mother's Day Truck Convoy.

The event was back in-person for the first time since 2019.

“We’re so grateful that our committee and our drivers still raised money over these past couple years but certainly there’s nothing like being together today," said Cara Feldman, vice president of development for the Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware, and Susquehanna Valley Chapter.

Hailey Dougherty of Elizabethtown was one of two wish children who got to serve as a "Convoy Coach" for the day.

“It’s amazing to see how much money and how many people support all the kids going through this because once you get diagnosed you see all the people affected by it," said Dougherty.

Truckers rolled out of the Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction parking lot to take a 26-mile journey through Mount Joy.

Every year, participating truck drivers raise money to help grant wishes to critically sick children like Dougherty.

The 14-year-old girl was diagnosed with leukemia in February of 2020.

"It’s so rewarding, being able to work with these drivers and the committee to raise these dollars that are so life-changing to a child and the family’s life, nothing is better than that," said Feldman.

Dougherty was recently granted her own wish--a trip to Hawaii.

“I was really happy and was kind of like ‘Wait this is actually happening? What I went through is enough for this?’” said Dougherty.

On Sunday, Dougherty rode inside the #1 truck with Michael Kindt of Reading, Pennsylvania.

Kindt is paying it forward for his own granddaughter, who is another wish child.

“One year I decided I don’t want to be in the back anymore, I’m going to start paying it forward and raising this money so I’ve worked my way up from four to three to one now," said Kindt. "My goal is to stay number one for a couple years.”

As for Hailey, her goal is getting to June 18--the day she will finish treatment and be declared cancer-free.