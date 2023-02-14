'Love Your Neighbor' event kicks off at ReUzit on State thrift store

A “Love Your Neighbor” shopping event today will benefit Ephrata Area Social Services, a nonprofit that offers support throughout the community.

EPHRATA, Pa. — ReUzit on State: An MCC Thrift Store is showing love on Valentine’s Day by giving back to the community.

“We’ve been blessed since reopening after COVID, we’ve been blessed with donations, we’ve been blessed with volunteers… and we just want to give back to this community,” said Alonna Gausche Sprunger, executive director of Reuzit on State.

Ephrata Area Social Services has provided assistance to the community since 1971 with their Neighbor Helping Neighbors initiative. ReUzit on State is a nonprofit thrift store that supports Mennonite Central Committee.

When shoppers participate in the Love Your Neighbor Event today, all sales and profits will go directly to EASS.

“If we went back two years ago our numbers have doubled,” said Casey Ellis, executive director of EASS. “Our family sizes are much larger and families are living together…the general need that we have seen in northern Lancaster county and across the United States has really increased.”

The profits help provide food assistance, clean water, healthcare, education and relief supplies to people in need in Lancaster County and globally. Four core programs are also available through EASS that allows for transportation to doctor appointments.

Items available to purchase at ReUzit on State include gently used clothing, jewelry, furniture and more.