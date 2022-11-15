National recognition for community leaders | Jefferson Awards

The Jefferson Awards are the country's longest standing and most prestigious celebration of public service. This year's national ceremony was held Nov. 2.

NEW YORK — Founded in 1972 by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Senator Robert Taft Jr. and Sam Beard, the National Jefferson Awards are the country's longest standing and most prestigious celebration of public service.

"We believe celebration is inspiration," said Jefferson Awards senior director Brady Tanner. "You do not have to have a project that is on an international scale. Anybody can make a difference and if you know someone in your community making that difference, nominate them for a Jefferson Award."

This year's 50th anniversary ceremony—the first since the COVID-19 pandemic—was held Nov. 2 in New York City, and there was no shortage of inspiring stories from nominees all across the country.

"You have stories about human trafficking, stories about educational outreach, mentoring, foster care, poverty, it's just incredible," Tanner said.

"Most of these change-makers do this every day, doesn't matter if it's a holiday or their birthday, and they just want to do something to help others," said Jefferson Awards senior associate Luz Mack.

By celebrating an individual's outstanding service, they believe that others will then be encouraged to do the same.

"We are all just trying to change our corner of the universe, and when you see someone doing so much work, it really impacts us just as human beings to then take that back to our community, " Tanner said.