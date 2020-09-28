Local Census groups deal with another change in Census completion deadline

A federal judge’s granting of a last-minute extension to complete the U.S. Census is complicating operations for local Census groups.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A federal judge’s granting of a last-minute extension to complete the U.S. Census is complicating operations for local Census groups.

The preliminary injunction granted by U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in California late Thursday allows the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident to continue through the end of October, its original end date.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic Pennsylvania Census Bureau operations were delayed until August.

“COVID has certainly made this working more challenging for us in the midst of a whole bunch of other stuff as well,” Lancaster City Mayor Danene Sorace said during an online live stream to promote filling out the Census. “It’s been a major setback to be managing all of this in the middle of COVID and not being able do as much in-person awareness, which is why we’ve had to get really creative.”

In July the federal government moved up the original deadline to tally Pennsylvania residents from the end of October to the end of September.

Some municipalities struggled with the shortened time to count everyone.

Lancaster City declared Sept. 25 as “Census Emergency Day” and held a caravan to encourage residents to fill out the Census.

Mayor Sorace said the idea for the public awareness campaign came from Reading, the mayor of which had previously held a parade with different city departments to showcase why it’s important to complete the Census.

“Because that’s how we’re going to get all those dump trucks, that’s how we’re going to get more of those police cars, that’s how we’re going to get more ambulances, that’s how we’re going to get more fire trucks,” said Reading Mayor Eddie Moran.

Even as Lancaster City held their event, the Census deadline was moved back to the original Oct. 31 date. Judge Koh had ruled there was no legitimate reason to shorten the counting period.

Groups promoting the Census in South Central Pennsylvania said they were suffering whiplash from the constantly changing end dates.

“Obviously the narrow, selfish view was we were looking for better or worse to be done, and now we’re not,” said Leon Reed of the Adams County 2020 Census Complete Count Committee. “But that’s a good thing.”

Pennsylvania currently has a 67.5 percent overall response rate, according to the Pennsylvania State Data Center, with many Central Pennsylvania counties reporting higher-than 70 percent response rates.

An extra month of counting may not make a huge change in absolute numbers of those counted, Reed said, but the people counted last are most likely to be minority or low-income individuals who could most benefit from programs funded by Census numbers.

“That’s a massive shift in political power within the state,” Reed said. “That means representation in Congress, that means federal funds, that means lots of things.”