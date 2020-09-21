Local blood banks declare emergency need for blood donations

As local blood supplies have fallen to historically low levels, the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank (CPBB) has declared an emergency need for blood donations.

CPBB, the primary provider of blood to hospitals in South Central Pennsylvania, said it was struggling to provide its network of 26 hospitals with blood needed for transfusions.

The blood bank is in critical need of all blood types, but especially O positive and O negative, said CPBB director of community relations Jay Wimer. Normally the blood bank has about 900 units of O positive; right now it has about 200 units available.

“We’re at very low levels, historic levels that we haven’t seen before,” Wimer said.

In the event that blood products run out or become unavailable, hospitals may need to postpone elective surgeries. In a worst-case scenario, even serious procedures may need to be delayed.

The COVID-19 pandemic is the main cause of the shortage.

Many people are wary of exposing themselves to the coronavirus, though health officials have said donating blood doesn’t pose a higher risk of contracting COVID-19. Blood donation centers maintained high levels of sanitation before the pandemic, including frequent disinfection of surfaces. Nearly all now require masks, temperature checks, social distancing and increased disinfection.

Furthermore, there is no evidence the virus can be transmitted through blood transfusion, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

There are also fewer opportunities to give blood, as fewer venues can hold blood drives, and fewer people can attend at the same time in order to maintain social distancing. Bloodmobiles buses are closed because they don’t allow for social distancing.

Normally 60 to 70 percent of CPBB’s blood drives are held on bloodmobiles.

The blood supply shortage is not only a problem in Central Pennsylvania; it extends nationally.

“We are facing a national blood supply issue. Blood centers around the country are experiencing a significant decrease in donations,” said Kate Fry, CEO of America’s Blood Centers, an organization that represents blood centers throughout the United States and Canada.

“When we have shortages like this, we normally can go to other blood centers for help, but all blood centers across the United States are experiencing this same shortage,” Wimer said.

During the pandemic many donation centers—including all Red Cross centers and most CPBB centers—have COVID-19 antibody testing either done automatically on blood samples or available to donors.