Local animal rescue says an alligator in Dauphin County was left to die in 30-degree weather

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On a recent Sunday afternoon, John Fitzwater with Triple J reptiles and rescue got an unexpected call from an old friend.

“[He] said he was down along (Route) 441 in the Red Hill Dam entrance where he goes fishing and he noticed a blue bin," Fitzwater said. "He decided to walk over to it and use a stick to open it up and low and behold, there was a 3-foot alligator alive in the bin."

Fitzwater's friend drove the alligator from the dam entrance in Londonderry Township, Dauphin County to the rescue in West Donegal Township, Lancaster County.

Once John got the alligator, he immediately put it in a temporary enclosure.

Right now, the animal's condition is not good, Fitzwater said.

“He is very skinny and malnourished," said Fitzwater.

He believes the alligator was dumped due to his size.

“Three-foot is normally the size I see more often than any that people dump them just because they don’t know what to do," said Fitzwater.

John reported the alligator's rescue to the Susquehanna Regional Police Department and the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission.

“They want me to keep this bin, and I guess they’re going to send someone by, send their forensic team. They’re actually going to try to pull fingerprints off of it, and see if we can catch the person," said Fitzwater.

John says he’s grateful someone found him before it was too late.

“If he would’ve stayed outside for another day or two, he would’ve frozen to death," said Fitzwater.

Despite the alligator’s weak condition, John remains optimistic that it will survive.