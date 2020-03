32-year-old Michael McSherry of Lebanon is in need of a kidney, and now he's trying to find a living donor

So far, McSherry hasn't found a match. He has a wife and 3-year-old daughter.

McSherry is at the point where he will need dialysis soon. His family is trying to avoid that.

If you'd like to help, call 717-231-8825.