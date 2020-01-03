Leap Day triplets visit hospital they were born at

Triplets born on Leap Day 1996 visit Penn State's Children's Hospital for a tour of their NICU expansion.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The odds of being born on leap day are just 1 in 1,461.

24 years ago, a woman gave birth; not to one baby, but three. Saturday, her triplets revisited Penn State's Children's Hospital, the hospital they were born at, for a tour of their NICU expansion.

Like most sisters, the three Schneck siblings share a special bond, among other things.

"Sharing the same gym membership," Emily Schneck said. "Sharing eachothers' clothes."

"Licenses," Beth Ann Schneck, said. "So we could go out to the bar if we don't have ours."

Not just sisters; triplets. And not born on any day of the year; Leap Day.

"Right now I feel like I'm a baby," Mackenzie Schneck said. "I'm six."

The triples are officially, unofficially, 24 years old.

"I do feel more special since we're triplets born on leap year," Mackenzie said. "I would prefer triplets on Christmas because you do have a birthday, ya know?"

Saturday they were given the special treatment by Penn State Hershey Medical Center. They got a sneak peak at the Children's Hospital expansion.

The new facility will have nine delivery rooms instead of five, two operation rooms for c-sections, and a holding bay where patients can go before and after procedures.

"It's really going to be a comfortable where we can meet, I hope, everyone's birth plan and birth expectation " Richard Legro, MD, Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology, said. "And we can give them what they want but also can provide them what they may need - either expected or unexpected."

It was a special tour for the Leap Day triplets now working in the healthcare industry. And though they do feel jipped out of some birthdays, most years, they celebrate twice; on February 28th and March 1st.

There's also this added bonus:

"When I'm 72 years old I can say I'm 18," Mackenzie said.

To all the leap day babies celebrating out there, these three sisters have some advice:

"Go big on the fourth year," Emily said.

The sisters said they love hitting up places that give free food to Leap Day babies on their birthday.