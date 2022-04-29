Lancers Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps joins FOX43 ahead of Give Local York

The Lancers have been entertaining audiences both locally and nationally since 1920.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Give Local York returns on May 6, and FOX43 is continuing to speak with some of the local nonprofits involved in the event.

The latest organization we're spotlighting are the Lancers Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps, who have been entertaining audiences both locally and nationally since 1920.

Drum Major Kristin Gould joined FOX43 on April 28 to discuss the organization, and their goals for Give Local York 2022.

"We provide life-long learning and music education to our members who range in age from 16 to 84," she said.

In 2021, the Lancers used the funds raised during Give Local York to assist in the purchase of new uniforms which will be unveiled at the April 9 "Profiles In Music," according to Gould.

The Lancers are anticipating an appearance in Plymouth, Mass. this November for the "America's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration" before over 350,000 spectators.

"Although we receive an appearance fee, it covers less than half of our expenses," she said. "2022 GLY Funds would assist with that."

On May 6, from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., donors can visit this link to support local nonprofits in and around York County.

To learn more about Lancers Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps, check out the organization's website.