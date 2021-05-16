Lancaster group provides good deeds to those in need

"Mitzvah Moms," has been giving care baskets, holding donation drives, and other works of kindness and service to aid those in need

LANCASTER, Pa. — Gina Krouse and Gena Harting felt they had to do something for people struggling physically and mentally as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect millions across the country.

The two began with a donation drive to aid the homeless.

"We did a donation drive and we had the kids hand out the flyers to all the different students and families and they collected the clothes and then we dropped it off at the shelter," said Gina Krouse of Lancaster.

The two then felt they should expand and did this by creating a Facebook group called "Mitzvah Moms," with a mission to serve people and remind them people are in their corner.

Harting says this is what she feels people were missing while staying at home.

“I think that was the case for a lot of people sitting at home- how do we help- so we came up with some ideas of how you could help and it took off," Harting said.

Heather Reynolds joined the group shortly after it was created and is now on the leadership team.

Reynolds says the group was a good way for her to go back into society, in person.

"It's been a really nice way for me to get back into society now that I feel safer being vaccinated," Reynolds said, "I'm able to do more things in person whereas before I was doing it behind the scenes."

In less than one year, "Mitzvah Moms" has been able to give 140 care baskets, reach over 183 people in membership and receive 100 donations.

Krouse says although the group was made during the pandemic, it will continue its mission as people will still need the help of others greatly.