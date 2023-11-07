Lancaster County wildlife center faces challenges amid late-season baby boom

Raven Ridge Wildlife Center is facing a later-than-usual influx of wild baby animals that are putting a strain on the available resources.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A late-season wildlife baby boom is causing problems for Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in Manor Township, Lancaster County.

“We don’t see a break coming. It’s still baby season, going strong," said Tracie Young, director and wildlife rehabilitator at Raven Ridge Wildlife Center. "We can only take in as many animals that we have room for and continuing to see baby animals is kind of messing up how we are gauging what’s coming in, what we can take, and what we have room for."

The seasonal influx of baby wildlife typically starts in March and goes until mid-June, however, this year that influx has yet to stop.

“We are going full steam. It’s like every day is spring. It wears you out," said Young.

The unexpected increase of young wildlife this late into the season is putting a strain on their resources and ability to rehab the baby animals that keep on coming in.

"We order supplies according to how the animals are coming in but now it’s kind of putting a crunch on the budget," said Young. "It’s [become] a guessing game, but we’re trying to keep up."

However, despite the new challenges they face, the wildlife center reminds the public it is illegal to raise and rehabilitate wildlife. They emphasize that bringing animals in need to their attention is still the best and most safe option.

"There are certain standards that we need to meet, in order to get permitted by these agencies, so we can take care of these animals," said Young.

The non-profit organization says there are other ways to help.

"The donations that come in from our supporters and outreach programs is what supports this," said Young. "We are trying to stay on top, and as these babies grow, having those donations right away is huge."