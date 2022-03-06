Lancaster County's Community Action Partnership hosts "Senior" Prom

Members of Columbia and Lancaster Senior Centers had an eventful morning filled with coffee, doughnuts and dancing.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County (CAP) held its first-ever "Senior" Prom on Friday at the Susquehanna National Heritage Area in Columbia. Members of the Columbia and Lancaster Senior Centers, who are a part of the partnership, were in attendance.

The prom's theme was "Hollywood Glamour" and featured DJ Matt Cleveland from Occasions Disc Jockeys.

"A lot of people never even had a prom before, so we want to give them a chance to celebrate prom," said Cindi Hammons, manager of the Senior Center.

Attendees experienced activities such as photo ops, music and lots of dancing. Organizers also served coffee, doughnuts and lunch.

COVID-19 left many senior citizens feeling isolated and alone, ultimately making them more susceptible to health risks. The "Senior" Prom provided an opportunity to socialize, dress up and stimulate memory.

"We had other people that may have gone to prom, so they’re just reliving their memories," Hammons added.

The prom was a great way for the seniors to connect with each other and have fun, organizers say.