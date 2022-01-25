Lancaster Barnstormers host 'Pack the Park,' donation drive

Officials with the Lancaster Barnstormers say the drive will benefit 15 local nonprofits.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster's largest food, clothing, and personal items donation drive kicked off at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Jan. 24.

The "Pack the Park" donation drive is accepting non-perishable food items, new clothing, personal care items, and more.

Officials with the Lancaster Barnstormers say the drive will benefit nonprofits with the goal of continuing the giving that starts around the holidays.

"We have 15 nonprofits signed up to receive these donations," Lancaster Barnstormers Director of Community Relations Maureen Wheeler said. "And we schedule them to come in and they themselves will come in and pick up the donations here at Clipper Magazine Stadium."

Donation drop-off days and times are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 24 through Jan. 28, and on Jan. 29, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.