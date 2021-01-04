Area Aging Agencies helping seniors find vaccine appointments

The Dept. of Aging reported positive results from a new order directing vaccine providers to work with local Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) to schedule appointments.

The Department of Health on March 25 amended an order to allow the change.

AAAs reach out to seniors who don’t have internet access or adequate transportation.

Officials are also discussing strategies to vaccinate senior citizens who are homebound, such as using the Johnson and Johnson one-dose vaccine as it becomes more available.

“While it’s an exercise in patience, which unfortunately sometimes is rough, I do believe that the arrival of the one-dose vaccine will be an advantage as we look forward to vaccinating our homebound population,” said Holly Kyle, executive director of Union-Snyder Agency on Aging.