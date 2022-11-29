Krise Transportation kicks off annual Stuff the Bus Holiday Donation Drive

Krise Transportation kicked off Giving Tuesday with their annual Stuff the Bus Holiday Donation Drive

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — Krise Transportation kicked off Giving Tuesday with their annual Stuff the Bus Holiday Donation Drive.

The holiday drive started five years ago when bus drivers noticed many students didn’t have winter necessities like coats, hats and gloves. Years later, it’s blossomed into an effort that provides for thousands of families across the state.

Tammy Swartz, Spring Grove terminal manager at Krise Transportation, said for many families, this is the only Christmas shopping people can afford due to the rise in prices of basic necessities.

“Last year, we helped over a thousand families and helped supply their Christmas because especially with inflation and the way the economy is right now, some people rely heavily on this donation at this time of year because on top of your regular bills then comes Christmas,” said Swartz.

Founder and president of Krise Transportation, Tim Krise said, "Costs for groceries, gas and basic costs of living have increased over the past year. This has affected our community in many ways and your donations will make a big difference.”