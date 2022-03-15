York school children 'kick butts' and pick up litter

"Kick Butts Day" is an annual initiative dedicated to keeping a local community clean.

YORK, Pa. — A group of local children spent their Tuesday on West King Street in York cleaning up their community.

Students from Lincoln Charter School walked through the neighborhood on March 15 picking up trash along the sidewalks and streets as part of "Kick Butts Day," an annual initiative dedicated to keeping a local community clean.

The event is meant to show students how to be aware of the world around them and promote future waste-reducing efforts.

Marlene Robinson, a York resident, said she was happy to see the smiling young faces picking up garbage in front of her home.

"I mean, I'm telling you, the little boy was picking up trash," said Robinson. "He walked past, he felt so good he was like, 'I love you.' I said, 'I love you too.' He made my day. He was just happy. I think that's great, I really do."