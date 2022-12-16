First-ever Keystone State Challenge Academy class graduates

18 cadets graduated from the program on Friday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Friday was a day of pride and celebration in Lebanon County.

18 cadets, including brothers Trenton and Tyson Knapp of Harrisburg, marked the end of their journey as members of the first-ever class of the Keystone State Challenge Academy.

“I wanted to get my life back on track," said Trenton Knapp. "I was really far behind everybody and wanted to get back on track.”

The 17-month program is a joint effort between the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs and the National Guard Bureau in consultation with the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

It is designed to give high school dropouts and other challenged teens another chance at getting a GED, as well as teach them leadership, self-discipline and responsibility.

“How they came in...tentative and nervous, a lot of them lacking confidence, and the way they’ve grown in 22 weeks is just remarkable," said Steve Grossman, director of the Keystone State Challenge Academy.

Now as academy graduates, the cadets will complete a one-year mentorship as they continue their education, begin working, or join the military.

“You can never do the first over again and our cadets, it was remarkable, their academic performance that they made, the way they grew while they were here," said Grossman.

KSCA has had success nationwide.

It was recognized as one of the country’s most effective ways of targeting teens who have dropped out of school or are unemployed.

"I know what I want to do with my life, I know what direction I want to go in," said Tyson Knapp. "I’m a lot more disciplined than I used to be.”

For the Knapp brothers, it was a success as well.

“I learned how to be a better me," said Trenton Knapp.

The Keystone State Challenge Academy is accepting applications for its second class, which is set to start in January.

You can find out more about eligibility requirements and how to apply on the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs website.