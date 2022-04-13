Watch chainsaw carvers show off their skills at the Keystone State Chainsaw Carving event

The first annual chainsaw carving event brings together both professionals and hobbyists from around the world.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — In Franklin County, the sound of chainsaws and the smell of fresh wood chips fill the air. It's all part of the first annual Keystone State Chainsaw Carving event, where almost 40 artists are transforming wood into art.

The event brings together both professionals and hobbyists in a wood-carving extravaganza. In addition to the main event, plenty of food and lifestyle vendors will serve attendees, and organizers say carnival attractions and helicopter rides will also be available.

Anyone who attends the event also will also have the opportunity to bid on some of the unique pieces being carved in real time from artists like Scott Jackson. Jackson said he worked in the fire service for 33 years, and chainsaw art has quickly become one of his favorite hobbies.

"I just went on the internet like most people do these days and researched it and went on YouTube, grabbed a saw and started carving and went from there," said Jackson.

Another carver at the festival, Josh Miller, takes the art more seriously. It's now his main source of income.

"[I] Got furloughed at the beginning of the pandemic and was doing unemployment for a little bit and went out there and started carving everyday," said Miller. "I've been doing it full time ever since."

The Keystone State Chainsaw Carving event runs from April 13-16 in South Thomas Township, Franklin County. Festivities will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.