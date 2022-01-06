Coffee lover's pilgrimage: Lebanon's third annual Java Journey is soon underway

The event lasts from Jan. 17 to Feb. 26, involving 11 coffee shops from across Lebanon County.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — As the winter cold creeps into south-central Pennsylvania, Visit Lebanon Valley announced its third annual "Java Journey."

The event runs from Jan. 17 to Feb. 26, involving 11 locally-owned coffee shops.

During the event, coffee drinkers can go to any of the shops and purchase a mug and "passport" for $10.

Participants then hop around to other participating shops, where they can try a secret menu item only available to those on the journey and stamp their passports at each location after making a purchase.

After collecting all 11 stamps in their passports, participants can drop them off at any of the shops to be entered into a drawing to win a gift basket.

The winning basket includes items from each business and an overnight getaway at the 1825 Inn Bed & Breakfast in Palmyra.

Contest officials say the basket is valued at more than $375.