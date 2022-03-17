Irish dance students make rounds at Central Pa. pubs for St. Patrick's Day weekend

Students from The Paloma School of Irish Dance are touring several Lancaster bars and restaurants to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Paloma School of Irish Dance is participating in a different kind of pub crawl this St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Dancers from the Lancaster County studio are touring their local restaurants and bars to spread some holiday cheer to residents by performing traditional Irish dances for patrons.

Replacing the stage with a diner's linoleum floor, dancers ranging in age from early childhood to teens started their performances at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday at Stubby's Bar and Grille. They will wrap up the rigorous holiday schedule at 9:00 p.m. at American Bar & Grill.

The tour continues throughout the holiday weekend with limited performances on Friday and Saturday.

Esther Pujol, the founder of The Paloma School of Irish Dance and an accomplished Irish dancer herself, says she and her students are overjoyed to reignite to her studio's beloved pub crawl tradition after two years lost due to the pandemic.

"The dancers are super excited to get out here and share their craft, and they're very happy to be back at it since two years ago everything as shutdown because of COVID," said Pujol. "Last year still wasn't a great turnout, so this year everyone is back out and it's wonderful for them to share that with everybody. They're exhausted by the end of the day but they love what they do."

We loved dancing at Yorgo’s this afternoon! Opa! 💚 Posted by Paloma School of Irish Dance on Thursday, March 17, 2022

Dancers will stop at various locations around Lancaster throughout St. Patrick's Day and the weekend, performing in 10-minute slots.