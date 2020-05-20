Cyclists may ride anytime on May 20th from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. individually or in small, socially distanced groups to visit a local White Bike Memorial.

The International Ride of Silence is held Worldwide on May 20 to recognize all the cyclists who have been injured or killed on roadways. This year, in place of a group ride, Bicycle South Central Pennsylvania is installing White Bike Memorials in several communities and is encouraging individuals to visit a White Bike Memorial.

Cyclists may ride anytime on May 20th from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. individually or in small, socially distanced groups to visit a local White Bike Memorial. Everyone is encouraged to practice safe social distancing and wear a mask whenever there are less than 6 feet between people.

Any notes of remembrance or flowers left at the memorials will be collected and documented on Facebook. People are encouraged to post any photos taken at the memorials on the Bicycle South Central PA Facebook page.

In Derry Township the White Bicycle will be located in Chocolate Town Park, 48 W. Chocolate Avenue, Hershey. Cyclists can enter the park from the Hershey Volunteer Fire Company side using The First United Methodist Church parking lot adjacent to the park

In Mechanicsburg, the White Bicycle will be located at Immanuel Christian-Missionary Alliance Church along Rt. 114 (800 South Market St., Mechanicsburg). The church will also have an ice chest with water in it for riders who would like a drink.

In Harrisburg, the White Bicycle will be located at the McCormick Riverfront Library, 101 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, across from the Iron Bridge.

You can also observe the Ride of Silence as a virtual ride on a trainer at home or just ride your bicycle near your house while remembering those who have been injured or killed while riding their bikes.

Usually, the Ride of Silence encourages as many riders as possible to meet at Camp Hill Borough building at 7 p.m. – but this year we will just have few token riders to arrive at 2nd & Walnut in Harrisburg at approximately 7:30 p.m. as all other riders are dispersed by time and multiple locations. There will be no massive Ghost Bike display at the Capitol this year.