Ice Cream Trail kicks off across Pennsylvania

This year's Ice Cream Trail spans 30 creameries across the entire Commonwealth.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State officials announced the fifth annual Ice Cream Trail on Thursday.

This year's Trail spans 30 creameries across the entire Commonwealth.

State officials were at Perrydell Farm in York County to sprinkle summer fun and kick off the Ice Cream Trail on June 9.

Launched back in 2018, the Ice Cream Trail offers a way to support the more than 5,000 dairy farm families and small businesses that source from them.

"When you have a scoop of ice cream here, you can literally see the cows that are making the milk that made the ice cream," said Department of Community and Economic Development Acting Secretary Neil Weaver. "In today's world of supermarket half gallons and fast food chain deserts, what customers experience here is real, local, and farm-to-cone ice cream."