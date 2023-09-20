I-83 on-ramp in York County closed 'indefinitely' due to deteriorating beam

The ramp was shut down Tuesday night and it's not known when it will reopen, according to PennDOT.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — If you’re used to getting on Interstate 83 south via Market Street in Spring Garden Township, York County...heads up.

The on-ramp is now closed after PennDOT crews found a deteriorating steel beam during a routine bridge inspection Tuesday.

“It’s very good for them to find something like that and I think throughout this whole widening project, our roads are being updated," said Holly Lanteigne-Marrow, co-owner of Belmont Bean Co., which sits right near the Market Street ramp.

The beam had been hit by a vehicle a few years ago.

“We hate impacting traffic, especially in an area like this where the traffic volumes are so high but in the interest of safety for the motoring public we really felt we needed to close the ramp," said Dave Thompson, community relations coordinator for PennDOT District 8.

Workers at Belmont Bean Co. noticed the backup in traffic Wednesday morning, as drivers were detoured to I-83 south via Belmont Street.

“I noticed a lot of extra traffic coming off at the Elmwood mansion exit, I guess it’s traffic going southbound, it’s been really backed up," said Lanteigne-Marrow.

Right now, it’s not known how long the ramp will stay closed, according to Thompson.

PennDOT crews were out Wednesday surveying the damage.

“Once we know the actual extent of that we’ll have a better idea of the repairs that need to be made and how long it’s going to take," Thompson explained.

He said they are planning to attach fabricated steel plates to the beam to help strengthen it.

“Getting the materials is going to be the wildcard in all this," said Thompson.

The Market Street off-ramp remains open.