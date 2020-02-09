Highlighting Hunger Action Month

September is Hunger Action Month, a time for people all over the U.S. to take a stand against hunger.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Anti-hunger advocates and officials with the Wolf Administration are spending Wednesday afternoon highlighting issues raised by Hunger Action Month.

Every September is dedicated to tackling hunger among the less fortunate and more vulnerable members of society. Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller says this Hunger Action Month is made worse by the pandemic.

“The last six months have upended normalcy for all of us, but for too many Pennsylvanians, this crisis has destabilized financial situations and further strained resources for those already living at or near poverty,” said Secretary Miller. “Pennsylvania’s charitable food network mobilized quickly to serve individuals and families in their communities so people affected by job or income loss would not have to go hungry

According to Feeding America, 1 in 7 children struggle with hunger every day in Pennsylvania, as do 1 in 9 adults.

More than 2 million Pennsylvanians – including 630,000 children – do not have reliable access to adequate, nutritious meals and live in food insecurity every day. According to Feeding Pennsylvania, nearly 1 in 20 Pennsylvanians are newly food insecure.

Officials with the PA Departments of Agriculture, Aging, and Human Services pointed to the number of Pennsylvanians struggling to afford food has skyrocketed since the Coronavirus Pandemic began affecting the economy back in March.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says more than 1.53 million Pennsylvanians experienced chronic hunger every day, before the pandemic.

It also estimates the demand for food assistance as increased by an average of 65% across the Commonwealth. This is mainly due to people losing their jobs due to the shutdowns and other CDC measures that forced people to stay home.

Before COVID-19, three counties had a food security rate at or above 13 percent. Today, 64 of 67 counties are at least 13 percent food insecure, and 32 counties are at least 16.5 percent food insecure.

Another issue that could become more prominent, not necessarily later this month, is the food supply chain, which is struggling to balance supply and demand.

Unemployment claims in Pennsylvania, and around the country, have also reached unprecedented levels since March.

If you're interested in donating to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, click here for a link