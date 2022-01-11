How outdoor workers can stay safe and warm during freezing conditions

“Bundle up, take breaks, and get back inside the car when you need to," said York Ice Company president Jarrod Snyder.

YORK, Pa. — The winter season is not usually a busy one for an ice company.

“This time of year, the drivers are doing anywhere from five to 15 deliveries, depending on how far away they’re going,” said Jarrod Snyder, the president of York Ice Company.

Nonetheless, Snyder said, his company still has customers it needs to deliver to -- even during freezing conditions.

“Every time of year has its own challenges," Snyder said. "I mean, we’re ice men, so it does seem a little odd to be delivering ice when it’s below freezing. It’s even worse when you’re delivering ice and it’s snowing on you."

During this time especially, when conditions get to below freezing temperatures, Snyder advises employees to take precautions when delivering.

“Bundle up, take breaks, and get back inside the car when you need to," said Snyder. “I tell my drivers it's better to wait a little bit and come in to work later, when the sun comes up. You know that you can see a little bit better, that you get some warmer temperatures.

"We talk about making sure we’re they’re driving in terms of what the conditions are, if there’s icy roads, making sure you stay on main roads and avoid backroads."

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says hydration and breaks are vital in protecting workers.

“Have rest breaks to allow their body temperature to recover to normal," said Kevin Chambers, area director at OSHA's Harrisburg office. "To help protect their extremities, from frostbite or trench foot, to provide additional personal protective equipment, things that are going to, prevent the cold temperatures from affecting those extremities as well as the body temperature."