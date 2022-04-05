Horn Farm Center joins FOX43 ahead of Give Local York 2022

Executive Director of the Horn Farm Center, Alexis Campbell, joined FOX43 on May 4 to discuss her organization's goals for Give Local York 2022.

YORK, Pa. — Give Local York returns on May 6, and FOX43 is continuing to speak with some of the local nonprofits involved in the event.

The Horn Farm Center for Agricultural Education is a nonprofit organization founded in 2004 that demonstrates farming methods that increase soil health, biodiversity, and mutually beneficial relationships, according to the organization's website.

Executive Director of the Horn Farm Center, Alexis Campbell, joined FOX43 on May 4 to discuss her organization's goals for Give Local York 2022.

"In 2021, we raised over $10,000 to plant 10,000 trees at the Horn Farm as part of our initiative to establish regenerative farming systems that protect our waterways and produce health food," Campbell said.

In October, lightning struck the Horn Farm Center’s historic farm house, destroying the second and third floors. Since then, the organization has been working to recover.

Over the next three years, Horn Farm's goals include expanding programs, planting four more acres of multifunctional riparian buffers, and rebuilding the Horn Farm Center's historic farmhouse in a way that is environmentally sustainable and increases the nonprofit's capacity for programs, according to Campbell.

On May 6, from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., donors can visit this link to support local nonprofits in and around York County.

To learn more about the Horn Farm Center, check out the organization's website.

If you're interested in learning more about how to help the Horn Farm Center rebuild, visit this link.