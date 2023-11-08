Hollabaugh Brothers Annual Peach Fest returns for 33rd year

Organizers say that patrons will be in for a world of fun involving live music, sample tastings, wagon rides, and more.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Hollabaugh Brothers Annual Peach Festival is making a return for its 33rd year.

Organizers say that patrons will be in for a world of fun involving live music, sample tastings, wagon rides, and more. Their famous ice cream tent will also be back up featuring peach sundaes and pie ala mode.

“Our annual peach festival is one of the most popular festivals of the year,” said Ellie Hollabaugh Vranich. She added, “We’re expecting several thousands of people to come out each day.”

The bakery will be featuring delicious peach bread, muffins, scones, sugar cakes, and of course our own peach pies. With live music by Across the Pond on Saturday & Billy and the Curley Brothers on Sunday, wagon rides, face painting by professional artist Yu Li and more, this is our most popular festival.

“Everything is delicious that’s coming out of our bakery and it’s all made by hand from scratch with our homemade pies and fresh peaches,” said Hollabaugh.

The United Way Adams County will have its food tent up and running, as well as collecting donations for parking. Admission is free and the festival kicks off Saturday, Aug. 12, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 13 from 12 to 4:30.