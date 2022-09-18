Hispanic heritage celebrated at Latin American Festival in Lancaster County

Over 10,000 people gathered at New Holland Community Memorial Park for the tenth annual event.

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — From musical performances to food, Hispanic cultures were on full display at this year’s Latin American Festival in Lancaster County, held on Sept. 17.

"It's embracing the Latino culture that is so present here in Lancaster and it's so great after so many years of COVID to see so many people gathered for this festival," Nikole Ortiz said.

More than ten thousand people gathered at New Holland Community Memorial Park to celebrate and share the diversity of Latin American culture.

“Coming here to try all different kinds of food from different countries, that’s a great experience," Jonathan Ortiz said.

“Every year it gets bigger and bigger, it’s awesome," Nikole Ortiz added .

The event is put on every year by the Latin American Alliance.

Organizers said their hearts were full, seeing dozens of different nationalities come together amid Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Whatever differences we might have due to language or race or even religion, we leave all those things behind and enjoy like you see, people just having fun," said Jaime Zabala, president and founder of the Latin American Alliance.

Community members of all ages enjoyed Hispanic customs and traditions at the festival, using the day as an opportunity to recognize the contributions these groups have made to American society.