Here's a list of donation centers in South Central Pennsylvania

Whether you're looking to be more sustainable, help those around you, or just have some things to get rid of, FOX43 has got you covered.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from May 7.

There's a lot happening in the world right now.

Between climate change, wars, and an ongoing pandemic, it can be easy to feel a bit helpless.

But, there's always small things everyday people can do to help those around them. Sometimes, it's as simple as donating.

Whether you're looking to be more sustainable, help those around you, or just have some things to get rid of, FOX43 has got you covered with places to donate clothing, food, and more.

Check out our list of donation centers across South Central Pennsylvania below (This list is not all-encompassing; if you'd like a donation center to be added to our list, email news@fox43.com):

Adams County

Adams Rescue Mission, 2515 York Road, Gettysburg

New Hope Ministries, 154 Enterprise Drive, New Oxford

South Central Community Action Programs, 153 North Stratton Street, Gettysburg

United Way of Adams County, 123 Buford Avenue #1133, Gettysburg

Cumberland County

CommunityAid, 4833 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

Cumberland Valley Habitat for Humanity, 39 Heisers Lane, Carlisle

Goodwill Store and Donation Center, 4880 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

Mission Central, 5 Pleasant View Drive, Mechanicsburg

Pink Hands of Hope, 5325 East Trindle Road, Hampden Township

Dauphin County

American Red Cross, 1804 North 6th Street, Harrisburg

Community Aid, 4405 Lewis Road, Harrisburg

Goodwill Donation Bins, 627 North Cameron Street, Harrisburg

The Salvation Army Thrift Store and Donation Center, 3847 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg

Franklin County

Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County, 1502 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg

New Life Thrift Shop, 1108 Sheller Avenue, Chambersburg

ReStore, 1662 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg

United Way of Franklin County, 182 South 2nd Street, Chambersburg

Juniata County

Abundant Blessings, 22 Abundant Blessing Drive, Mifflintown

Juniata County Food Pantry, 114 North Main Street, Mifflintown

Lancaster County

Goodwill Store, Outlet Center & Donation Center, 2353 East Lincoln Highway, Lancaster

Lancaster County Food Hub, 812 North Queen Street, Lancaster

Lancaster Creative Reuse, 1865 East Lincoln Highway, Lancaster

The Common Wheel Bicycle Co-Op & Donation Center, 701 East King Street, Lancaster

Water Street Mission, 210 South Prince Street, Lancaster

Lebanon County

Goodwill Store & Donation Center, 798 South 12th Street, Lebanon

Humane Society of Lebanon County Thrift Shop, 129 Cumberland Street, Lebanon

Jubilee Ministries, 235 South 12th Street, Lebanon

The Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center, 2211 East Cumberland Street, Lebanon

Mifflin County

American Red Cross, 31 South Dorcas Street, Lewistown

Goodwill Store & Donation Center, 224 North Logan Boulevard, Burnham

Perry County

Care and Share Thrift Store, 14760 PA-235, Millerstown

Goodwill Store & Donation Center, 19 North 2nd Street, Newport

Join Hands Ministry, North, 51 South Church Street, New Bloomfield

York County