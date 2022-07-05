Here's a list of donation centers in South Central Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from May 7.
There's a lot happening in the world right now.
Between climate change, wars, and an ongoing pandemic, it can be easy to feel a bit helpless.
But, there's always small things everyday people can do to help those around them. Sometimes, it's as simple as donating.
Whether you're looking to be more sustainable, help those around you, or just have some things to get rid of, FOX43 has got you covered with places to donate clothing, food, and more.
Check out our list of donation centers across South Central Pennsylvania below (This list is not all-encompassing; if you'd like a donation center to be added to our list, email news@fox43.com):
Adams County
- Adams Rescue Mission, 2515 York Road, Gettysburg
- New Hope Ministries, 154 Enterprise Drive, New Oxford
- South Central Community Action Programs, 153 North Stratton Street, Gettysburg
- United Way of Adams County, 123 Buford Avenue #1133, Gettysburg
Cumberland County
- CommunityAid, 4833 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
- Cumberland Valley Habitat for Humanity, 39 Heisers Lane, Carlisle
- Goodwill Store and Donation Center, 4880 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
- Mission Central, 5 Pleasant View Drive, Mechanicsburg
- Pink Hands of Hope, 5325 East Trindle Road, Hampden Township
Dauphin County
- American Red Cross, 1804 North 6th Street, Harrisburg
- Community Aid, 4405 Lewis Road, Harrisburg
- Goodwill Donation Bins, 627 North Cameron Street, Harrisburg
- The Salvation Army Thrift Store and Donation Center, 3847 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg
Franklin County
- Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County, 1502 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg
- New Life Thrift Shop, 1108 Sheller Avenue, Chambersburg
- ReStore, 1662 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg
- United Way of Franklin County, 182 South 2nd Street, Chambersburg
Juniata County
- Abundant Blessings, 22 Abundant Blessing Drive, Mifflintown
- Juniata County Food Pantry, 114 North Main Street, Mifflintown
Lancaster County
- Goodwill Store, Outlet Center & Donation Center, 2353 East Lincoln Highway, Lancaster
- Lancaster County Food Hub, 812 North Queen Street, Lancaster
- Lancaster Creative Reuse, 1865 East Lincoln Highway, Lancaster
- The Common Wheel Bicycle Co-Op & Donation Center, 701 East King Street, Lancaster
- Water Street Mission, 210 South Prince Street, Lancaster
Lebanon County
- Goodwill Store & Donation Center, 798 South 12th Street, Lebanon
- Humane Society of Lebanon County Thrift Shop, 129 Cumberland Street, Lebanon
- Jubilee Ministries, 235 South 12th Street, Lebanon
- The Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center, 2211 East Cumberland Street, Lebanon
Mifflin County
- American Red Cross, 31 South Dorcas Street, Lewistown
- Goodwill Store & Donation Center, 224 North Logan Boulevard, Burnham
Perry County
- Care and Share Thrift Store, 14760 PA-235, Millerstown
- Goodwill Store & Donation Center, 19 North 2nd Street, Newport
- Join Hands Ministry, North, 51 South Church Street, New Bloomfield
York County
- CommunityAid, 2001 Springwood Road, York
- Goodwill Store & Donation Center, 981 Loucks Road, York
- LifePath Christian Ministries: Donation Center, 350 West Clarke Avenue, York
- Re-Source York, 161 East 9th Avenue, York
- The Salvation Army Thrift Store & Donation Center, 1090 Haines Road, York