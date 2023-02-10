Helping the homeless 'Off the Streets' | On the Bright Side

A Lancaster nonprofit offers hope to the homeless as they transition to permanent housing.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Over the past decade, Off the Streets has helped 4,500 people move into permanent housing.

"When you think of homeless people, they've just been down on their luck a lot of times, and that's what we're here for," said 'Off the Streets' president Don Cronauer.

The nonprofit based in Lancaster covers most security deposits and helps furnish new spaces. But volunteers say the mission extends far beyond that.

"We don't just bring furniture," said volunteer Lena Hohenadel. "We're bringing respect, dignity and hope."

To qualify, clients need to be referred and have a plan to pay their rent moving forward.

Volunteers help get them back on their feet by collecting, organizing and distributing donations.

"Beds, dressers, sheets, comforters and shower curtains," said Hohenadel. "We have everything you need for the kitchen and dining. It's all those basic things to furnish a home and to make an empty place a home."

And volunteers see everything come together, while moving families in.

"The folks that we help are so grateful and don't ask for everything they need," said Hohenadel. "So we're astounded by their generosity."

Those involved say it's a team effort across the community.

Red Rose Quilters Guild provides a blanket made with love for many Off the Streets families.

"Frequently I have seen tears in their eyes," said quilter Jennifer Funck. "The fact that they have a brand-new quilt that was made just for them... Nobody has ever owned it before."

Lancaster Sunrise Rotary is holding an upcoming Fall Festival to fund a second moving van for Off the Streets.

"This van means so much more than just moving things," said Hohenadel. "It's a family waiting to sleep on a bed, to eat on a table."

The Fall Festival is being held Saturday, Oct. 7 at Aberdeen Acres from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.