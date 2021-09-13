Help "Make a Wish" with the Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival

The festival is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 18.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — An annual event on City Island is once again preparing to help make wishes come true for children with critical illnesses.

The Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival is returning to Harrisburg this Saturday, Sept. 18, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The local chapter of the Make a Wish A Foundation hopes to bring in about $30,000 with the event this year.

The average cost to grant a wish is more than $11,000.

Organizers say the most rewarding part is being able to help the kids focus on something other than their everyday struggles with a severe illness.

"It's really cool to see them stop focusing on the doctor's appointments and the struggle of the critical illnesses they're facing, and really just dream again," said event coordinator Emily Reading.

More than 25 food trucks will be at the event, with COVID-19 safety precautions, including social distancing in place.