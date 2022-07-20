Mother Nature brings the heat for 41st annual Harrisburg Mile

The event, put on by the Harrisburg Area YMCA, was back Wednesday for the first time since 2019.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Crossing the finish line was anything but a breeze for runners Wednesday night.

“I just looked for the finish line and kept running for it, that’s all I was doing," said Sean Hanmer of Harrisburg.

"Lots of water all day! Dip in the pool [later] and I walked a little slower," said Kathleen Pivovarnik of Mechanicsburg.

Mother Nature brought the heat for the 41st annual Harrisburg Mile.

The event raises money for the East Shore YMCA, which provides housing and other financial support to residents in the city.

“We’re encouraging everybody as they come out to enjoy that water, really take care of themselves, find a pocket of shade, enjoy the day but also remember your body is made to sweat and hydrate yourself," said Rosie Turner, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Harrisburg Area YMCA.

Runners and walkers of all ages took to Front Street for the first time since 2019.

“COVID-19 really set us back, we only had 200 to 400 participants about two years ago and tonight we’re right back where we want to be around that 1300 mark, so we’re just so excited to welcome everybody back," said Turner.

The biggest key for Wednesday’s race?

Staying hydrated.

“Really tried to drink as much water as possible throughout the day, not chugging the water but trying to stay really consistent," said Amy Mirocco of Harrisburg.

“Whenever we saw the water thing we ran to it," said Jordyn Pivovarnik.

And waiting at the finish line? Misting fans and lots of ice-cold water.

“The misters are good!" said Mirocco. "Those are really great with the breeze, there’s a nice breeze right now but it’s a hot breeze so that’s really nice and ice cold water can’t be beat with something like this.”

Those in attendance also enjoyed lots of food vendors, a beer garden, and lots of games for kids.