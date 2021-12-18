Why delaying your health care visit could be detrimental to your health

According to a study done by the Urban Institute, the pandemic has caused a surge in excess deaths from conditions such as diabetes, dementia, and heart disease.

YORK, Pa. — “People need regular care in order to avoid other problems," said Laurel Spagnolo, the Director of Development at Sadler Health Center.

Health experts have seen an alarming increase in patients, especially those with chronic health conditions, not seek care.

“When someone falls short of their routine medical care, they’re not helping themselves. they may think they’re being protected from acquiring any other illness and germs but really, they’re opening themselves up to susceptibility," said Spagnolo.

The study showed that 36% of nonelderly adults delayed or did not seek one type of healthcare during the pandemic, because of worry about exposure to covid-19 or because a provided limited services due to the pandemic.

“By getting routine medical care. they may discover that something else is not right within their health," said Spagnolo.

It also showed that adults with mental health conditions were at particularly high risk of delaying or not seeking care.

“There’s a lot of mental illness going around through the pandemic and by coming in and being seen by your primary care physician, their going to be asking questions and looking for certain things," said Spagnolo.

Nearly one in three adults who delayed or went without care reported it negatively affected their health, ability to work, or ability to perform other daily activities.

