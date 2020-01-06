Harrisburg protests continue into second day

Protests in Harrisburg continued into a second day on Sunday, just hours after the city lifted an overnight curfew due to a violent end to Saturday’s rally.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Protests in Harrisburg continued into a second day on Sunday, just hours after the city lifted an overnight curfew due to a violent end to Saturday’s rally.

About 200 protesters gathered on the Capitol building’s steps for the “Stop the Violence” rally, which focused on addressing gun violence and other youth issues in Dauphin County.

“I’m tired of crying and praying for my sons every night to come home,” one protester told the crowd through a bullhorn. “I shouldn’t have to be praying that prayer.”

The rally was organized by Voices for the Voiceless, a grassroots organization that provides “a platform for those who are silenced by oppression, injustice, and brutality.” Organizers urged protesters to remain peaceful.

“I’m telling them cooler heads will prevail,” said Kevin Maxson, chairman of Voices for the Voiceless. “If you have a problem, have an issue, you can easily communicate that to someone and talk about it and try to find a resolution.”

The focus was supposed to be a shift from previous protests sparked by the March 25 death of George Floyd by Minnesota police. Rather, Maxson sought to draw attention to local issues.

“A lot of our young teens are being placed in cells and/or being in the grave before their time, and they never really get the opportunity to live,” Maxson said.

The event still drew protesters enraged by Floyd’s death. Some said they came to speak out for the sake of their family members.

“Not just for me, for any parent that has kids,” said Harrisburg resident Shaniqua Thornton.

“I got little brothers, little cousins, little sisters, everything,” said Thomas Tobing, also a Harrisburg resident. “It’s just like, would they do that to them?”

Tobing said he’s always aware that as a young black man, he could share the same fate that befell George Floyd.

“Yeah, I live with it.” Tobing said.

Over the course of the five-hour event, protesters sometimes disagreed over how to reduce violence and improve relations with police.

“We need to learn how to stop talking and [start] listening, but not just listening, but listening without thinking of a comeback to what someone has to say,” said Harrisburg resident Kyeron Parsons.

The rally remained peaceful all day.

There was no police presence at the rally.