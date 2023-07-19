Harrisburg Mile making strides by donating to Broad Street Market

Organizers have dedicated some of their donations to the Broad Street Market, part of which was devastated by a fire.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Tonight, the Harrisburg Mile returns to Downtown Harrisburg for its 40th year.

The event is set to bring hundreds of people to Front Street to run a mile and donate to the work and mission of the East Shore YMCA. Organizers have dedicated some of their donations to go towards the Broad Street Market, part of which was devastated by a fire.

“When you think about the availability of fresh food, fresh vegetables, fresh fruits, the opportunity for those vendors… some of them started their businesses there and became entrepreneurs, and how it’s woven into the fabric of our Harrisburg story, it’s very similar to what the YMCA has done throughout the years,” said Rosie Turner, executive director of experience for the East Shore YMCA.

The Harrisburg Mile raises money to support the work of the East Shore YMCA. The East Shore YMCA is one of the oldest nonprofits in Harrisburg, with over 160 years of helping the community. Some resources they provide include housing and battling food insecurities to general wellness and preventative healthcare programs.

“We are here to help people understand how they can get access to important programs for the community,” said Turner.

The race series runs throughout the year and allows the community to support the work they do. It also helps the East Shore YMCA reach into the community to garner more donations for their programs. Organizers say the Broad Street Market has some of the same values as the East Shore YMCA.

“If we don’t protect these institutions where people can go to find that entrepreneurial spirit, or to get access to fresh fruits and vegetables, to do differently for their family, to help raise them to a different level of health, we’re doing our entire community a disservice,” said Turner.

One dollar of every registration will go towards the Broad Street Market and its vendors who have been displaced by the fire. Monetary donations aren’t the only ways people can help; Turner said there will be several activities and events for the community to participate in and get involved.

“I think when the community is hurting the way that our community is hurting right now, it’s important to look for those opportunities and think ‘what can I do within the scope of what I have to give?,’” said Turner.