Harrisburg ice-skating rink holds free lesson in celebration of National Skating Month

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg ice-skating rink held a free lesson for those new to the sport on Jan. 3.
The free lesson was part of Twin Ponds Arena's celebration of National Skating Month and the upcoming Winter Olympics.
"Ice skating is a great sport, it's a great way to spend time in the winter with friends and family, it's good exercise," said Twin Ponds Arena Skating Director Ben Cohen. "When I was on the ice as a kid, it just always felt like I was flying, and kids all the time just tell me how much they love to skate."
Along with the lesson, the newbies participated in on-ice games and watched figure skating performances.
Twin Ponds Arena will be hosting Learn to Skate USA classes for all ages throughout the winter.
