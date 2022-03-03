Harrisburg's Ice & Fire festival is coming up! Here's what to expect

The festival will offer a variety of activities including a giant ice slide, live ice carvings, fire pits, s'mores and performances.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg's 5th annual Ice & Fire Festival will return to the city on Saturday, March 5, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The festival will feature nearly 60 ice sculptures located in City Island, Downtown, Midtown, Italian Lake, Reservoir Park and Shipoke.

City businesses are also joining in on the fun this year by offering a variety of activities including a giant ice slide, live ice carvings, fire pits, s'mores and performances.

Organizers said they're excited to have this year's celebration return to a pre-pandemic level of activity.

"For the past two years...we haven't necessarily had that open nature, because of the pandemic, to welcome people back to that environment," said Harrisburg business administrator Daniel Hartman. "We're just excited to see faces, the smiles, and all that's going on, and all that's planned."

Some of the sculptures will also be illuminated in a variety of colors from 7-9 p.m. Saturday evening.