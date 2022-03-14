Harrisburg community searches for solutions to gun violence after weekend shootings leave 2 dead and several injured

The city's police department, mayor, and community members are fed up with the growing trend of gun violence.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg's mayor and police department addressed the city's gun violence problem Monday afternoon after two people were killed and four others were hurt in separate shootings over the weekend.

“The violence will not stop until everybody, every responsible person of this city takes an active role," said Thomas Carter, Harrisburg's police commissioner.

“Today I’m heartbroken, and I’m also angry, and I’m more committed than ever to end the issue of gun violence in our city," said Mayor Wanda Williams.

Shawn Hairston, 35, and Ana Scott, 42, are the latest victims of what city leaders say is becoming an all too common trend.

The two were shot and killed in a South 16th Street home on Sunday afternoon.

“Two families are without a son and a daughter and why?" asked Williams. "For what?”

Police also came into contact with four separate gun shot victims on Saturday. While no arrests have been made, authorities believe the string of weekend shootings may be connected to them.

Harrisburg resident Rickey Banks is all too familiar with gun violence.

He was shot in the head 27 years ago on the streets of Harrisburg at the age of 16, leaving him blind.

“It was a problem then and it still is," said Banks. "We [have to] come together more often and speak about what’s going on in our community."

Banks was one of several community members at the city's government center on Monday afternoon, searching for answers.

“I’m in the community, [and] I want to find out where I play my part at so I can help these kids throw these guns down and pick up a book," said Banks.

He appreciates the continued efforts of Harrisburg police and the mayor but wants to see more done.

“They’re doing a lot but they could do more," said Banks. "Put more police officers on the street – that’s what we need.”

Commissioner Carter says it takes everyone to make a difference.

“I echo the same thing that every police commissioner or police chief or public safety director echoes throughout the country: we need the help of the citizens to stop this violence," said Carter.

Police are still actively looking for suspects involved in this weekend's shootings, including Sunday's double homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg City Police at 717-558-6900.