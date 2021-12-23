A Harrisburg family who's home was deemed "unlivable," receives over $20,000 dollars from their community

Ebony says she plans to use the money that they were able to raise to buy a home.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Ebony Rogers moved to her Harrisburg home with her six children in January of this year.

Not long after moving in, they started having problems inside the home, ranging from heating issues to leaks.

“I’ve tried to get them to come out all year, for the roof, for the water leak in the bathroom, for the toilet, for the shower," said Ebony Rogers, who was forced out of her home.

After having no luck trying to get the leasing agent to fix the issues in her home, she reached out to the Harrisburg Bureau of Codes in November for help.

Next thing she knew, her house was deemed unlivable.

“To get that news overnight, it’s like, wait, slow down, wait a minute, you know? And that was it, that was the end of it," said Rogers.

A Harrisburg organization put Ebony and her kids in a hotel for the time being.

She says her family has received a lot of support and donations from close family and friends.

However, a friend of Ebony’s wanted to do more, so she decided to start a GoFundMe.

The GoFundMe raised $24,583 dollars.

“I wasn’t able to sleep when they condemned my property but it’s like, I’m not able to sleep now because, it’s like I cannot believe so many have poured out so much support, like I’m grateful," said Rogers.

Ebony says she plans to use the money that they were able to raise to buy a home.

“I’m grateful that they 've helped alleviate a huge burden of that stress and to getting us off to a fresh start of a new year," said Rogers.