Harrisburg City, DCNR launches new youth environment clean-up program

This summer the "PA Outdoor Corps" will have the opportunity to help the environment while also earning money.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Leaders with the City of Harrisburg and the State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources are partnering up to offer young adults the chance to earn money while taking care of the environment.

The leaders today highlighted the "PA Outdoor Corps" youth group.

The paid program is split into two groups: 15-18 years old and 19-25 years old.

Members of the youth group will be participating in the pilot program starting July 5 to clean up Reservoir Park.

Program officials say the impact of the initiative will be more than just a pay check.

''It is really impactful to hear how some of the members have really not had a lot of opportunity afforded to them," DCNR Communications Director Christina Novak said. "When someone works with them and teaches them skills, connects them to nature, introduces them to jobs that they may never have been able to imagine, it can be really impactful on the course of their future."

PA Outdoor Corps members are paid $13 an hour.