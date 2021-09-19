The "Love of Learning Scholarship", is helping get the underrepresented into careers in education

Organizers of the event say it's important for children to have someone who looks like them in the classroom

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg Church hosted an event on Sunday to help support students of color pursuing higher education.

The event was the "The Love Gala" at the Saint Andrew's in the Valley Episcopal Church in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County, and benefited the "Love of Learning Scholarship."

An organizer of the event spoke on why bringing people of color into education is vital.

"There is a shortage of teachers of color and it is so important as one who represented for 25 years in the classroom," said Chairman Karen Love. "I know how important it is for children to have someone who looks like them. Who understands their concerns and will push them to follow their dreams and to explore their passions."

The scholarship, established by the Bishop Nathan Baxter chapter of the Central Pennsylvania Diocese, is designed to support black students and students of color entering into the education profession.

The scholarship fund is named after Mrs. Hetti S. Love and her late spouse Dr. George Love.

Dr. Love was the first African American high school teacher in Philadelphia, and Hetti Love was the first black woman to graduate from the University of Pennsylvania's School of Business.