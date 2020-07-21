Gov. Wolf visits WellSpan York Hospital

Governor Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine thanked healthcare workers and discussed the importance of masks

YORK, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine visited WellSpan York Hospital today to thank healthcare workers for their role in protecting Pennsylvanians during this pandemic.

Surrounded by people whose faces are half covered, Governor Wolf's message is one he wants fully exposed.

"Wear masks," Governor Wolf said. "When you wear a mask, you're protecting someone else. You're protecting the people around you."

Dr. Levine said every region of the state has counties that have seen a 7-day average rate of cases increase.

"We simply cannot allow the Commonwealth to take steps backwards, and overwhelm the health systems like this one," Dr. Levine said.

Many people have criticized Governor Wolf for increasing restrictions on bars and restaurants statewide last week, instead of in areas where cases are rising more rapidly.

"If we let it just burn, we're going to get to where Florida is," Governor Wolf said. "And that's not going to be good for anybody. Not a bar, not a restaurant, not a business, not anybody."

Dr. Levine said this is not about laws, mandates, or politics. It's about choices.

"If you're thinking, 'gee, should I wear a mask?' Please, wear the mask," Dr. Levine said. "If you're in a store where people might not be following the mandatory order, make a choice to leave that store. If you're getting together with people and they're not wearing a mask, make a choice not to see those people."

The administration said it will continue to focus on contact tracing, calling it an "important tool" in re-opening Pennsylvania.