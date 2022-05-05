Give Day Coordinator Kate Harmon joins FOX43 ahead of Give Local York

Tomorrow, from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., donors can support local nonprofits in and around York County.

YORK, Pa. — Give Local York, the biggest day of giving in York County, is scheduled to return on May 6, according to Give Local York's website.

Give Day Coordinator Kate Harmon joined FOX43 on May 5 to discuss the fundraiser and what people can expect.

According to the website, this is the fifth year in a row that 300 nonprofits are participating in the event. Last year, the York community came together to raise $3.7 million for these nonprofits, and this year, organizers are hoping to raise even more.

Some of the nonprofits participating include the Alzheimer's Association, the American Cancer Society, Autism York, The Belmont Theatre, Diakon Adoption & Foster Care, Girls on the Run Capital Area, the White Rose Leadership Institute, the York County Food Bank, and the York Jewish Community Center.

Throughout the past month, FOX43 has highlighted several other participating organizations, which you can view on our website. Some of these include Tabby Trappers, Coats of Friendship, York Fresh Food Farms, the West Shore Wildlife Center, and South Central Pa. Search and Rescue.