Gettysburg Black History Museum working to preserve American history | Black History Keystones

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Gettysburg Black History Museum is working to preserve history, tell stories that may have been forgotten or overlooked, and educate all communities on American history. The museum is located in Valentine Hall on the Lutheran Theological Seminary Campus in Gettysburg.

The humble museum holds intimate and historic items from decades ago.

Jane Nutter, president of Gettysburg Black History Museum, said the idea of erecting the museum was passed down from her mother to her sister Mary Alice Nutter, and now her.

“My mother said, 'You know, there are many stories of Black history in Gettysburg but there are none that are being told.' And [she] told Mary Alice, 'You really need to tell these stories or they are going to be lost,'" said Nutter.

Mary-Alice was not only the founder of the Gettysburg Black History Museum, but she was also Gettysburg Area School Districts' first Black teacher in 1964.

Nutter's family is featured throughout the museum as they were a part of a lot of Gettysburg Black History. Nutter credits her sister, Mary-Alice for working diligently and passionately to preserve black history.

“I am standing on their shoulders because they paved the way for me. Black folks here in Gettysburg were standing on their shoulders…white folks here are standing on their shoulders because they helped to make this town,” said Nutter.

Through partnerships with multiple organizations and Mary Alice as the spearhead of preserving the museum, the Gettysburg Black History Museum has been open for about two years. The artifacts inside the museum were all donated by African American communities in Gettysburg who have ties to the land.

“Gettysburg had a thriving Black community and you never hear anything about it, it’s not only Black history, it’s American history,” said Nutter.

Nutter said 20 years ago no one wanted to the story of African-Americans and their involvement in the Civil War. Now that the Gettysburg Black History Museum is open, she hopes it’ll shine the light on the lives who contributed to history.

“We want to educate and we want to inspire everybody…not just Black folk, everybody,” said Nutter.

The Gettysburg Black History Museum is opened by appointment. For more information on click here.